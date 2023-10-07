[Watch] Reeza Hendricks pulls off stunning catch to end Charith Asalanka's valiant knock in SA vs SL 2023 World Cup match

South African substitute fielder Reeza Hendricks pulled off a spectacular catch to end Charith Asalanka's vigil for 79 off 65 deliveries in their 2023 World Cup opener against Sri Lanka in Delhi on Saturday, October 7.

Asalanka's dismissal was the final nail in the Lankan coffin as it left the side 232/6 in 32 overs, requiring a further 197 runs for victory. The 26-year-old was fortunate to catch a few reprieves early in his innings before capitalizing with eight fours and four sixes.

However, Asalanka's luck ran out when he sliced a slower delivery from Lungi Ngidi for Hendricks to run across from sweeper cover and complete a diving catch.

Coming off a sensational winning streak, Sri Lanka has endured back-to-back crushing defeats in the Asia Cup final against India and their opening game of the World Cup against South Africa.

While the batting let them down in the Asia Cup final, being bowled out for a paltry 50, it was the bowlers' turn to have a dismal outing. The Proteas pulverized a depleted Sri Lankan attack without several strike bowlers for a massive 428/5 in their 50 overs.

Despite a valiant effort with the bat, led by the talented Kusal Mendis' 76, Asalanka's 79, and skipper Dasun Shanaka's 68, Sri Lanka went down by 102 runs.

They will play their next game against Pakistan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 10, while South Africa will face off against arch-rivals Australia in Lucknow on Thursday.

South Africa broke several records during their batting innings

South Africa had three centurions in their record-breaking batting display.

Earlier, South Africa had the perfect start to their 2023 World Cup campaign after losing the toss and batting first. While skipper Temba Bavuma was dismissed in the second over, fellow opener Quinton de Kock and No. 3 batter Rassie Van der Dussen scored blistering centuries.

De Kock smashed 100 off 84 balls, and Van der Dussen scored 108 off 110 deliveries to lay the ideal platform for an explosive finish. Subsequently, Aiden Markram walked in and blasted his way to the fastest World Cup century off 49 deliveries, leapfrogging Kevin O'Brien from the 2011 edition against England.

He eventually finished 106 off 54 balls to propel the Proteas to the highest total in a World Cup game at 428/5.

They also became the first team to score 400 thrice in a World Cup and boasted three centuries in a single ODI innings for a record third time.