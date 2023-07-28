[Watch] Reminiscing Garry Sobers' incredible feat of 6 sixes in an over in a county match from 1968 on his 87th birthday

Legendary West Indies all-rounder Garry Sobers turned 87 on Friday, July 28. He was born on this day in 1936 in Bridgetown, Barbados. He went on to make his international cricket debut for West Indies in 1954 and carried on till 1974 when he hung up his boots.

Apart from his brilliant performances in international cricket, Garry Sobers was also a phenomenal performer in County cricket. He also made history by smashing 6 sixes in a single over during a county championship match in 1968 while leading the Nottinghamshire side against Glamorgan in Swansea.

The West Indies great achieved the memorable feat in the first innings of the match against Glamorgan seamer Malcolm Nash, who had already picked up four wickets by then.

You can watch the eventful over in the below video:

Cricketopia @CricketopiaCom

First to reach 8000 Test runs

Probably the Greatest All Rounder (8032 runs 235 wickets)



Wisden Cricketer of Year 1964

Knighted for services to cricket 1975

Wisden cricketers of century 2000



Happy Birthday Sir Garry Sobers

pic.twitter.com/w2Y6AmmOpb First to hit 6 Sixes in an OverFirst to reach 8000 Test runsProbably the Greatest All Rounder (8032 runs 235 wickets)Wisden Cricketer of Year 1964Knighted for services to cricket 1975Wisden cricketers of century 2000Happy Birthday Sir Garry Sobers

Recollecting his amazing achievement on its 50th anniversary with The Cricketer, Gary Sobers said:

“That day in Swansea we had a good score and I had scored a few, and I decided now we need real quick runs and it doesn’t matter if I get out. So I thought I would take the Learie Constantine route. And Malcolm Nash was bowling. We were good friends and he always believed he could get me out. And there was a little short boundary on the leg side.”

A look at Garry Sobers' numbers in International cricket

Garry Sobers made his international debut on March 30, 1954, in the Test against England in Kingston. He batted lower down the order and scored 14 and 26 in both innings. With the ball, he scalped four wickets in England's first innings. However, it was not a memorable one as England beat them easily by nine wickets.

Sobers gradually rose through the ranks and became a mainstay for West Indies in both batting and bowling departments. Across 93 Tests, he amassed 8032 runs at an average of 57.78, including 26 centuries.

The iconic all-rounder also picked up 235 wickets with the ball and established himself as one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of the sport.