[Watch] Richa Ghosh takes a one-handed stunner to dismiss Alice Davidson-Richards in Women's Hundred

Indian women's team wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh displayed a tremendous level of presence of mind during London Spirit's match against Northern Superchargers on Friday, August 18, in the ongoing Women's Hundred.

While chasing 136 in the second innings, the Superchargers needed 31 runs from 22 balls, just then Alice Davidson-Richards attempted to play the reverse ramp off Sarah Glenn.

However, the batter couldn't connect effectively, getting the bottom of the bat, which ricocheted into the body, before it ballooned in the air around the off-stump. Richa Ghosh flung her right hand while diving forward to complete a spectacular catch.

Ghosh caught Northern Superchargers opener Marie Kelly behind the wickets off Lauren Filer's bowling earlier in the chase. Despite London Spirit building the pressure throughout the second innings, Georgia Wareham (19*) and Kate Cross (15*) took the visitors over the line with just one ball to spare.

Richa Ghosh's London Spirit eliminated from Women's Hundred 2023

London Spirit's recent four-wicket defeat to the Northern Superchargers confirmed that they won't be able to progress in the tournament further even though they have two games in hand.

The Heather Knight-led side have registered only one win in six games with two of those games having no result, accumulating four points. Meanwhile, Superchargers have qualified for the knockout stage after currently topping the charts with 10 points.

Hollie Armitage's team is guaranteed a top-three finish regardless of the result in their last two league matches against Manchester Originals Women (August 27) and Welsh Fire Women (August 22).

Richa Ghosh scored 44 runs in four innings at a poor strike rate of 88, including her 15-ball 21 against Superchargers. She has overall completed five catches behind the wickets, which is the second most dismissal by a keeper this season so far.