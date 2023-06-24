[Watch] Richard Ngarava's dramatic reaction in anguish to missed run-out of Shai Hope in the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 

West Indies skipper Shai Hope had a close shave when he escaped being run out at the non-striker's end, prompting the bowler Richard Ngarava to get down on his haunches in disbelief.

The incident occurred in the 10th over of the West Indian innings in the crucial Group A clash between the Caribbean side and Zimbabwe at Harare.

Chasing 269 for victory, the West Indies were 55-2 in 9.5 overs when opener Kyle Mayers pushed a length delivery on to the off-side. Shai Hope, who had come in only four balls earlier, wanted the quick single but was denied by the left-handed Mayers.

However, the substitute fielder Tadiwanashe Marumani ran in from extra cover and picked it up cleanly. Yet, he missed the target at the bowler's end with the West Indies skipper not even in the frame.

Watch the video of the turn of events and Ngarava's reaction below:

Fortunately for the hosts, Hope did not fully capitalize on his narrow escape as he was dismissed for 30 off the bowling of Sikandar Raza in the 24th over of the innings.

The West Indian skipper averages above 50 in his ODI career, having scored 4,674 runs in 110 matches. The 29-year-old is also the third fastest to 4,000 ODI runs, behind only Hashim Amla and Babar Azam.

Hope has been in scintillating form this year, with an average touching 80 from seven matches, including two centuries and a half-century.

West Indies and Zimbabwe involved in a close tussle

Sikandar Raza is pumped up after cleaning up Shai Hope at a crucial juncture of the game

West Indies and Zimbabwe entered this high-octane clash as the only two unbeaten teams from Group A, winning their opening two games. West Indies won the toss and elected to field first on a belter of a pitch at Harare.

The hosts were off to a solid start, adding 63 for the opening wicket, with skipper Craig Ervine leading from the front. However, they lost three relatively quick wickets to be reduced to 90-3 in the 22nd over.

At 112-4, it appeared like the Men from the Caribbean would restrict Zimbabwe to a low score. But star all-rounder Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl had a crucial 87-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Raza top-scored with 68 off 58 deliveries, while Burl added a valuable 50 from 57 balls to help Zimbabwe reach a competitive total of 268.

In reply, the West Indies lost Brandon King and Johnson Charles inside the first 10 overs before a 64-run stand between Kyle Mayers and Shai Hope steadied the ship.

However, wickets at regular intervals since have left the former two-time World Champions reeling at 188-6 in 34 overs, needing a further 81 off 84 deliveries.

Despite both teams having qualified for the Super Sixes, a victory will go a long way in helping one of the teams be table-toppers heading into the next round.

