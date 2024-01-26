The ongoing Australia-West Indies Test at the Gabba saw yet another example of Ricky Ponting's crystal-ball predictions.

The legendary Australian captain correctly called how keeper-batter Alex Carey would get out in the second innings of the Test just moments before his dismissal.

Carey was batting at 65 (48) on a high of a brilliant stroke-filled counter-attacking knock. Ponting on commentary noted how his eyes were 'spinning a bit' in his attempt to attack every ball, adding that the Windies needed to go defensive.

Shamar Joseph did just that with a length ball in the middle which Carey pulled straight into the hands of the deep square leg fielder. Watch the video here:

The wicket was an important one for the Windies. They had the hosts at 54/5 at one stage only for Carey and Usman Khawaja to string a 146-run partnership to get them back into the contest.

The former enjoyed his share of luck as well and survived a clean-bowled against Shamar as the bails didn't leave the groove despite the ball hitting the top of the off-stump.

After his dismissal, the West Indies struck again to get Mitchell Starc on the stroke of Tea and reduce Australia to seven wickets with 150 runs behind at the break.

This was Ricky Ponting's second such prediction in the Test

The Aussie curated this image of an accurate predictor during this year's Big Bash League and the home Test series against Pakistan. There, he foresaw the wickets of David Warner and Nikhil Chaudhary, among others on live commentary.

On Day 1 of the Gabba Test, when Kevin Sinclair denied Alzarri Joseph's call for a single just before Stumps, Ponting said that cricket usually gets these situations 'unstuck' after something like that. On the next ball, Alzarri edged one to slips.

