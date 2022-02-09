[Watch] Rishabh Pant falls to poor shot selection again, fails to make opportunity count at the top

The Rishabh Pant experiment at the top didn't reap any fruit for Team India as the wicket-keeper batsman got out for 18 runs in the second ODI against West Indies.

The hosts rang in a surprise, sending Pant to open the innings alongside captain Rohit Sharma after being asked to bat first in Ahmedabad. However, the move didn't reap any dividends as the 24-year-old looked unsettled during his 34-ball stay.

Pant struggled to time the ball before Odean Smith induced a false shot that ended his stay in the middle. The Caribbean all-rounder banged the ball short, taking the ball away from Pant.

He was in no position to play the pull shot and just rolled his arms over the ball, was hurried by the extra pace from Smith. The ball caught the edge of Pant's bat and spooned high before Jason Holder completed an easy catch in the square leg region.

Pant managed just three boundaries and never looked to be in rhythm throughout his innings, scoring at a strike rate of just over 50.

India look to revive after losing Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli in the same over

Odean Smith backed up Rishabh Pant's wicket with the crucial wicket of former Indian captain Virat Kohli in the same over. Smith took the ball an inch away from a good length, forcing Kohli to play away from his body. The former Indian skipper got a faint edge on to the wicket-keeper to signal the end of his stay at the crease.

India were suddenly reduced to 43/3 in 12 overs with two new batters in the middle. Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul will have a tough task ahead to put in a big partnership and help the Men in Blue post a decent total on the scoreboard.

Balashankar Prasanna @BalashankarPra4 Odean Smith has done reasonably well with the bat, but was a disappointment with the ball so far in his short career. #WestIndies were pinning their hopes on him being a genuine bowler who can bat. Refreshing to see him starting the series well. He is a genuine talent. #INDvWI Odean Smith has done reasonably well with the bat, but was a disappointment with the ball so far in his short career. #WestIndies were pinning their hopes on him being a genuine bowler who can bat. Refreshing to see him starting the series well. He is a genuine talent. #INDvWI

West Indies, who are without their regular captain Kieron Pollard, have their tails up with Smith and Jason Holder hitting the right areas. The visitors will look to pick up a couple more wickets and put the home side under pressure.

