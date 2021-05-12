[Watch] Rishabh Pant's unique way to keep himself fit during quarantine

Rishabh Pant recently posted a video on Twitter, where he was seen keeping himself fit in a unique way. Amidst the lockdown and quarantine restrictions, the wicket-keeper-batsman was mowing his garden to stay in shape.

The 23-year-old shared the clip with a cheeky caption:

"Ye Dil Mange "Mower"!Forced quarantine break but happy to be able to stay active while indoors. Please stay safe everyone."

Ye Dil Mange "Mower"!

Forced quarantine break but happy to be able to stay active while indoors. Please stay safe everyone.#RP17 pic.twitter.com/6DXmI2N1GY — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) May 11, 2021

Rishabh Pant was supposed to be involved in IPL 2021 at this point in time. However, the tournament was suspended indefinitely following the breach of bio-bubbles in various camps.

Rishabh Pant, who led the Delhi Capitals (DC) this season, had a great start to his captaincy career, with the Delhi-based franchise leading the points table before the IPL was suspended.

On the batting front, he scored 213 runs in eight games at an average of 35.50, while his strike rate was 131.48.

Rishabh Pant named in India's Test squad for WTC final and England series

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

Following his exploits against Australia and England, it was a no-brainer to pick the 23-year-old in India's Test squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Subsequently, India will then play a five-match Test series against England.

Rishabh Pant, who wasn't a regular starter for India in any of the formats prior to the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, changed his fortunes with his heroic displays with the bat.

Pant's knock of 89* at the Gabba in the fourth Test guided the visitors to an improbable win on the final day while chasing 328.

The youngster showed his humanitarian side recently and pledged a monetary donation to Gurgaon-based NGO - the Hemkund Foundation for COVID-19 relief work. Pant also urged everyone to get vaccinated and to keep themselves safe in these trying times.