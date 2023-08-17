[Watch] Rishabh Pant hits a six with his signature shot on leg side after returning to action on comeback trail

Team India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is making good progress in his rehabilitation as he recently returned to the field and faced a few balls at the JSW Vijaynagar event. Fans were ecstatic after witnessing him in action after a long time.

Rishabh got severely injured in a car accident in December last year. He has been away from cricket on the sidelines ever since then due to the same reason. During the aftermath of the fateful incident, the 25-year-old received treatment in a hospital and also underwent surgery. After resting at home for a while, he commenced rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.

Rishabh has been training to get back in shape and also recently began his batting practice against high-speed deliveries. A fan took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account and shared a video of Rishabh hitting a six nonchalantly during a JSW Vijaynagar event.

You can watch it in the video below:

"The conservative guess was that he might get fit by the next IPL" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant's comeback

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently expressed optimism about Rishabh Pant's speedy recovery after his batting videos went viral online. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra analyzed the recent developments concerning Rishabh and said:

"Rishabh Pant had posted a video where Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul were seen batting after a long time. Now his videos have come from which it seems he is coming back. He has started batting against the bowling machine. He has started playing against 140 kph but Pant's comeback is quite far away as of now. The conservative guess was that he might get fit by the next IPL or the next (T20) World Cup. "

Chopra also drew parallels between the physical attributes of Rishabh and MS Dhoni, saying:

"The good thing is that the guy is extremely strong. This mountain boy has a lot of strength in his body. This was the case with MS Dhoni as well. Rishabh Pant is in the same category. He is so fit, the genes are good. Let's see, fingers crossed. Good scenes are coming and we get happy in that itself, that the boy has started moving and playing at least."

