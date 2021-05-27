Watch: Rishabh Pant shows extraordinary fitness during training session

Team India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was recently seen flexing his muscles during a training session ahead of leaving for the UK tour.

Pant is one of the most improved cricketers in the Indian squad at the moment. He received a lot of flak on social media in the past for his fitness standards. However, the cricketer from Delhi took it on the chin and has worked tirelessly to improve his fitness.

The Delhi Capitals batsman recently shared a video on Instagram where he could be seen doing a handstand.

"Preparing for what's coming," Pant captioned the video.

The entire Indian contingent is currently undergoing a strict quarantine in Mumbai. They will head to Southampton on June 2 where they will play the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand, which starts on June 18.

Virat Kohli and his men will undergo another 10-day quarantine in England before they begin training for their match against the Kiwis.

Rishabh Pant has scored 662 runs from 11 matches in the World Test Championship

Rishabh Pant has been on an impressive run of form in the World Test Championship. The southpaw has accumulated 662 runs from 11 matches at an average of 41.37, including a century and four half-centuries.

He also played a part in Team India retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia earlier in the year. Pant played an impressive innings of 97 runs in the Sydney Test and a match-winning knock of 87 runs to breach the Gabbatoire to help India lift the trophy.

Wicketkeepers with the highest batting average in Tests (minimum 20 matches):



🇿🇦 AB de Villiers - 57.41

🇿🇼 Andy Flower - 53.70

🇦🇺 Adam Gilchrist - 47.60

🇮🇳 RISHABH PANT - 45.26 👏



In elite company already 💫



How important will he be in the #WTC21 final? pic.twitter.com/c4e8dHfWrm — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) May 21, 2021

Rishabh Pant will be keen to continue his sublime form in English conditions as has fond memories of playing in England.

The 23-year-old made his debut at Trent Bridge in 2018 before hitting a big century in only his third Test match. Pant played an outstanding knock of 114 runs off 146 balls at the Kennington Oval.

Pant will be part of the Indian team which will play a five-match Test series against England after the WTC final.