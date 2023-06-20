[Watch] Roelof van der Merwe dislocates finger and gets it put back in place during a live game in Vitality Blast

In a stunning development, Somerset all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe dislocated his finger and then got it put back in place during their game against Essex in Leicester on Monday, June 19.

The incident took place during the 16th over of Essex’s innings off Merwe’s over. The South Africa-born Netherlands bowler bowled a lower full toss and Matt Critchley went for a straight drive. The left-arm bowler tried to stop the ball but got injured as his finger lost its shape. Luckily, it was his non-bowling arm’s finger.

The 38-year-old immediately rushed to the physio, who stretched his finger and put it back in place within a minute. Merwe then surprised everyone as he returned to complete the remaining three balls of the over.

Sharing the clip on social media, Vitality Blast’s official Twitter handle captioned:

“Roelof van der Merwe is an absolute trooper: dislocates his finger brilliantly stopping a ball, gets it put back in place, and sprints back to bowl! (Viewing not advised for the squeamish).”

Roelof van der Merwe’s Somserset beat Essex by seven wickets

A clinical batting performance helped Somerset beat Essex by seven wickets on Monday.

Chasing 187, Tom Banton (42 runs off 30 balls) and Will Smeed (36 off 16 deliveries) provided the perfect start as the duo put on 64 for the opening stand. Tom Kohler-Cadmore also chipped in with 28 off 11. Tom Abell (40* off 26) and Sean Dickson (30* off 17) took the team to the finishing line with 3.3 overs to spare.

For Essex, Daniel Sams scalped two wickets, while Simon Harmer bagged one.

Earlier, Essex got off to the worst possible start as they were quickly reduced to 3/15. Robin Das (72 off 39) and Paul Walter (51 off 27) then shared a 94-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Matt Critchley also contributed 30 off 22 balls.

For Somerset, Matt Henry emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/24, while Jack Brooks and Ben Green scalped two apiece. Roelof van der Merwe also took a solitary wicket.

With the win, Somerset have risen to the top spot in the South Group with 14 points in the latest Vitality Blast T20 points table.

