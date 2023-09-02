[Watch] Rohit Sharma asks cameraman to stop filming him during Asia Cup 2023 match

Rohit Sharma did not have the best day in the office during the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan on Saturday, September 2. The Indian skipper started cautiously before losing his wicket to Shaheen Afridi on the score of 11.

Sharma took 22 balls to score 11 runs. His knock consisted of two fours. As mentioned earlier, the Indian captain looked focused at the start, but when play resumed after a rain break, he lost his wicket shortly to Shaheen Afridi.

During the rain-break, the broadcasters showed a flashback of the live action. A clip of Rohit Sharma asking the camerman to move the camera away from him came up in that flashback segment.

Sharma seemed to be getting ready near the dugout, but the cameraman focused on him only. It prompted the Indian skipper to request him to stop filming him and move the camera away for a couple of minutes.

Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya stabilize India's innings after Rohit Sharma and other top-order batters failed

India's top four batters, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Virat Kohli, failed to contribute much to the team's total. They were all back in the hut, with team's score reading 66/4 after just 14.1 overs. At one stage, it seemed like India may struggle to play their entire quota of 50 overs.

However, the duo of Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya have since stabilized the Indian innings. They have added 109 runs for the fifth wicket thus far at the time of writing. Kishan has completed his half-century, while Pandya will touch the 50-run mark soon.

Pakistan's spinners have failed to pick up wickets in the middle overs. If Kishan and Pandya remain in the middle till the end of the innings, the Indian team may easily cross the 300-run mark.

