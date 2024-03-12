[Watch] Rohit Sharma attends Ranji Trophy 2024 final at Wankhede Stadium to support Mumbai against Vidarbha

Team India captain Rohit Sharma attended the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Vidarbha on Tuesday (March 12) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

He recently led the Indian team to an innings victory against England in Dharamsala, with the match ending on Saturday, March 9. The hosts won the five-Test series comfortably by a 4-1 margin and currently sit atop the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table.

Upon his return to Mumbai from Dharamsala, Rohit Sharma was spotted in the Mumbai Ranji team's dressing room on Day 3 of the ongoing final against Vidarbha. BCCI gave a glimpse of it by sharing a video on X.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

"There is a lot of skill, thought, and brilliance about his batting"- Nasser Hussain on Rohit Sharma

Former England captain Nasser Hussain analyzed Rohit Sharma's performance as captain and batter following India's 4-1 Test series victory against the visiting English team.

Hussain opined that people confuse Rohit as laidback in his approach and pointed out his adaptability and proactive decision-making. Speaking on Sky Sports, Nasser Hussain said:

"I think sometimes people confuse Rohit as a laidback cricketer who just lets the game drift. There is a lot of skill, thought, and brilliance about his batting. And I thought he had an excellent series as captain. He himself said in the press conference that he has had to learn and adapt his own style of captaincy at times."

Elaborating his point of view, Hussain added:

"Earlier on in the series, he didn't bowl (Ravi) Ashwin with the new ball. And (Ben) Duckett, sitting there and waiting with his nemesis Ashwin, would get to 60s-70s before Ashwin comes on. But Rohit learnt from something he wasn't getting right. In cricket, there is a grey area in there, and you do not get things right, sometimes."

Do you agree with Nasser Hussain's views above about the Indian captain? Let us know in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App