[Watch] Rohit Sharma begins training by running in a park ahead of India's Test series against Bangladesh

Team India's ODI and Test skipper Rohit Sharma was recently seen doing some running in a park. The seasoned campaigner will lead the Men in Blue in the upcoming crucial home Test season, where the side will take on Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Sharma has had a memorable year so far. Under his captaincy, Team India ended their 11-year ICC trophy drought with their 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. His next aim will be to help the side reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the third time in a row.

The veteran batter seems to have begun training for the upcoming two-match home Test series against Bangladesh, which will begin on September 19. In a video shared by one of his fans on the microblogging platform X, Sharma was spotted running in a park.

India failed to win a single match of their ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this year. The first match ended in a tie, while Sri Lanka won the subsequent two fixtures to claim their first ODI series victory over India in 27 years.

Sharma was India's standout performer with the bat in the rubber. He registered scores of 58, 64 and 35, finishing as the highest run-getter of the series.

"It all depends on whether we have the money in our pockets" - Sanjay Bangar on chances of PBKS roping in Rohit Sharma ahead of IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma lost the captaincy of the Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the 2024 edition of the league. Hardik Pandya replaced the five-time title-winning skipper as the leader of the Mumbai-based side.

However, the move received massive backlash from the team's fans. To make matters worse, MI endured a lackluster campaign, finishing with the wooden spoon after winning just four out of their 14 outings.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) cricket development head Sanjay Bangar recently opened up on the chances of the franchise going after Sharma ahead of IPL 2025. He mentioned that the veteran batter is expected to attract many bids if he is part of the auction.

Speaking on The Rao Podcast, Bangar said:

"It all depends on whether we have the money in our pockets. If Rohit comes in the auction, I certainly believe he is going to go for a high price."

It is worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

