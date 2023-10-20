[Watch] Rohit Sharma claims Shardul Thakur was set to bat at No. 5 after India's win over Bangladesh in 2023 World Cup

Team India's dressing room during the 2023 World Cup has been full of hilarious moments and banters, and the BCCI has allowed fans access to the fun through the videos that they keep posting on their official website.

In the latest video, opener Shubman Gill is mic'd up and is seen talking to his Indian teammates, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and also captain Rohit Sharma after their win against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday, October 14.

Initially, Gill was seen asking Rohit about his dismissal and whether he tried to play the pull shot in a different way. The Indian captain agreed that he should have looked to send it into the stands instead of keeping it down.

Rohit Sharma also spoke about the Men in Blue wanting to do well against New Zealand and also claimed that Shardul Thakur at one point was set to bat at No. 5 against Bangladesh.

The fun in the video continued with great camaraderie between Shubman Gill and others having banter with the youngster. Here's the video:

Hardik Pandya will be unavailable for India's clash against New Zealand

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will not be traveling with the team to Dharamshala for their next clash against New Zealand after suffering an injury while bowling against Bangladesh.

Hardik fell awkwardly on his left ankle and was unable to bowl or take any further part in the match. The BCCI has confirmed that the medical team has advised rest for the all-rounder and isn't looking to risk him, giving home time to recover before their clash against England in Lucknow on October 29.

It will be interesting to see if the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami get an opportunity in the playing XI, as the balance that Hardik brought to the side is pretty tough to replicate.