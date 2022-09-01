Asia Cup 2022: [Watch] Rohit Sharma and Co. make Hong Kong players' day with pictures and autographs 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a heartwarming video of Hong Kong players visiting the Indian dressing room. The clip shows how the Indian players made their day after their satisfactory performance with the bat on Wednesday (August 31).

Nizakat Khan and other players could be seen getting signed jerseys, bats and selfies from star cricketers like Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sharing the video, BCCI wrote:

“Conversations to remember, memories to cherish and lessons for the taking! Wholesome scenes in the #TeamIndia dressing room when Team Hong Kong came visiting.”

Hong Kong put in a decent performance against India, scoring 152 in the second innings.

Babar Hayat top-scored with 41 runs while Kinchit Shah and Zeeshan Ali scored 30 and an unbeaten 26, respectively.

BCCI @BCCI



Wholesome scenes in the



#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvHK Conversations to remember, memories to cherish and lessons for the taking!Wholesome scenes in the #TeamIndia dressing room when Team Hong Kong came visiting. Conversations to remember, memories to cherish and lessons for the taking! 👍 👍Wholesome scenes in the #TeamIndia dressing room when Team Hong Kong came visiting. 👏 👏#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvHK https://t.co/GbwoLpvxlZ

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli play special innings against Hong Kong

While Hong Kong were decent with the bat, it was the bowling unit that failed to deliver against India.Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav ripped apart the bowlers with their brilliant stroke makings.

While Suryakumar smashed 68 runs off 26 balls, Kohli slammed 59 runs off 44 deliveries. Together, the duo smacked nine sixes and seven fours. They shared an unbeaten 98 runs stand, off just 42 deliveries for the third wicket, to propel India’s total to 192/2 who were 94/2 after 13 overs.

Skipper Nizakat appreciated his teammates for their decent performance against the Men in Blue. He also admitted that they need to work on their death bowling.

“The way we started with the ball, until 13th over we were amazing. Our fielding was amazing as well. But we slipped after that. The way Suryakumar batted, it was good to watch. It (Asia Cup) was a good opportunity for all the boys.

“We were away for a long time, credit goes to boys and I am really proud of them. We are gonna sit down tomorrow, we'll have a look at our death bowling. We will improve.”

Hong Kong will next take on Pakistan in Sharjah on Friday (September 2).

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think India should tour Hong Kong in near future? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Neelay Yadav