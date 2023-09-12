[Watch] Rohit Sharma completes 10,000 ODI runs with an incredible six against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

Indian captain Rohit Sharma reached a special milestone in the Asia Cup Super Fours game against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12, as he went past 10,000 ODI runs.

Rohit also became the second-fastest to reach the milestone, doing it in 241 innings with Virat Kohli still being the fastest (205 innings). The star opener couldn't have asked for a better way to reach the landmark as he brought it up with a maximum.

Kasun Rajitha bowled a good length delivery and Rohit Sharma absolutely timed it straight down the ground for a six, holding his pose as well. Here's a video of how Rohit got to the milestone in his own typical fashion:

Expand Tweet

Rohit Sharma also scored his third half-century in a row

Rohit Sharma did miss out on a good score in India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan, but since then has been consistent at the top of the order with three back-to-back half-centuries.

The Indian captain seemed to be timing the ball really well and getting the boundaries at regular intervals on Tuesday until Dunith Wellalage was introduced into the attack. The left-arm spinner has turned the game on its head for Sri Lanka with three absolutely massive wickets.

Shubman Gill was cleaned up with a delivery that is any left-arm spinner's delight, while Kohli had another soft dismissal as he chipped one straight into the hands of mid-wicket. It was important for Rohit to bat deep and keep going from one end, but he was also cleaned up by Wellalage with a delivery that just didn't bounce after a well-made 53 runs.

Based on how dry the pitch is, it doesn't seem like it is going to be a high-scoring game. Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul are currently at the crease and the Men in Blue will hope that they dig deep and try and form a partnership and get out of the precarious situation.