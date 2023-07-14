[Watch] Rohit Sharma departs immediately after reaching his 10th century on Day 2 of 1st IND vs WI Test 

Indian captain Rohit Sharma fell immediately after reaching his ton on Thursday against West Indies in the first Test at Windsor Park in Dominica. After ending the first day on 30*, Rohit Sharma remained disciplined on the second day and put on an exhibition on a slow and spinning pitch.

The skipper used his vast experience and showcased wonderful footwork to negate the spin threat posed by Rahkeem Cornwall and Jomel Warrican. The Windies spin duo extracted a decent amount of turn in the first session and constantly asked questions to the Indian batters.

Both Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal rose to the challenge and played adeptly to steer their side to a strong position with their marathon 229-run opening partnership, spanning 75.4 overs.

Jaiswal reached his century early by accelerating in the second session. Rohit Sharma remained calm and composed at the other end and continued to anchor the innings. Sharma momentarily shifted gears when he reached 94 and hit an authoritative boundary straight over the head of pacer Kemar Roach.

After a silent couple of overs, Sharma then brought up his 10th Test century with another boundary off a full toss. There were no grand celebrations as he silently acknowledged the applause from the dressing room and fans without removing his helmet.

Unfortunately, Sharma got out of the very next delivery as the ball lobbed into the air after catching an inside edge. West Indies players appealed in unison as soon as wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva completed the catch easily. The on-field umpire initially adjudged it not out but was forced to change the decision after the third umpire ruled it out following a DRS referral from the hosts.

You can watch the dismissal below:

Shubman Gill follows Rohit Sharma to the pavilion after failing in his debut innings at the number 3 position

Youngster Shubman Gill did not have a good start at his new number 3 batting position in the Test side. He finally got his chance after waiting for 75.4 overs but could not capitalize on the brilliant start given by the openers.

Gill hit a boundary and looked positive but Jomel Warrican cut short his stay at the crease by dismissing him 79th over and gave West Indies their second breakthrough soon after Sharma's departure.

