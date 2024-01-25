[Watch] Rohit Sharma falls to Jack Leach again, holes out to Ben Stokes at mid-on in IND vs ENG 1st Test

India captain Rohit Sharma failed to consolidate despite getting a decent start in the first innings of the opening Test against England in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25.

Rohit holed out to his England counterpart Ben Stokes at mid-on, departing for 24 runs off 27 balls, hitting three boundaries as India lost their opening wicket for 80.

Rohit's dismissal took place in the 13th over of India's first innings. Jack Leach dragged the length and bowled slower than usual as Rohit came down the track for a big shot. The right-handed batter got beaten in the flight but went through for the lofted drive. The ball hit the lower part of the bat and went into the air before Stokes completed the catch at mid-on.

Watch Rohit Sharma’s wicket below:

It is worth noting that Jack Leach enjoys a decent record against Rohit Sharma in red-ball cricket. The left-arm spinner has now dismissed the opener five times out of seven occasions. The opener averages just 19 against Leach, scoring 95 runs in seven innings.

With just 24 runs, Rohit continued his poor form in Tests. He managed just 60 runs in four innings during the recently concluded India’s tour of South Africa, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The Indian skipper, though, scored 240 runs in three innings against the West Indies, with the help of a century, last year.

England post 246 in 1st innings against Rohit Sharma and company

Ben Stokes led from the front as England put up 246 runs in their first innings against India on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test.

Stokes scored 70 runs off 88 deliveries, with the help of three maximums and six boundaries. Jonny Bairstow (37 off 58), Ben Duckett (35 off 39), Joe Root (29 off 60), and Zak Crawley (20 off 40) all got starts but failed to consolidate.

Expand Tweet

India’s spin trio dominated with the ball. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets apiece, while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah settled for two each.

In response, the hosts were 87/1 after 16 overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (55 off 52) and Shubman Gill (3 off 19) at the crease.

Follow the IND vs ENG 1st Test live scores and updates here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App