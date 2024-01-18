[Watch] Rohit Sharma furious with Mohammad Nabi for taking extra runs off deflection during Super Over in India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was furious when Afghanistan batters Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz stole two extra byes towards the end of the first innings of the first Super Over in Bengaluru.

Nabi failed to get any contact on the final ball of the over from Mukesh Kumar but still ran to steal a quick bye. An underarm throw from Sanju Samson hit Nabi on the back of his leg and the ball got deflected towards long on.

The two batters were aware enough to steal two more runs as the ball trickled towards Virat Kohli, which infuriated captain Rohit Sharma. He charged towards Mohammad Nabi and questioned why the latter ran despite the ball deflecting off his legs.

Nabi seemed to explain that he was well within his rights to run despite the deflection. After some deliberation, the Indian captain and the players walked off in disbelief while the onfield umpires gave the signal of byes, awarding three runs off the final ball.

Here's the video of the drama unfolding in the first Super Over:

Rohit Sharma made crucial contributions in the Super Overs

After scoring 121 runs off just 69 balls, Rohit Sharma probably wouldn't have thought that he would have had to bat two more times to help India clinch a win over Afghanistan.

Chasing 17 runs to win in the first Super Over, Rohit smashed a couple of sixes to bring his team to the brink. He once again walked out to bat when the two teams couldn't be separated by one Super Over and smashed a boundary and a six in the second.

After a couple of ducks in the first two games, questions were beginning to be asked about Rohit's T20I future. Such a match-winning performance couldn't possibly have come at a better time for the veteran opener.

