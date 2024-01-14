[Watch] Rohit Sharma gets bowled for a golden duck vs Afghanistan to record back-to-back 0s

Indian captain Rohit Sharma's struggles on his T20I return continued and perhaps went up a notch on Sunday as he got out for a golden duck in the second match against Afghanistan in Indore.

He was dismissed in the first over of India's innings. Left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi darted a quick ball on the stumps, Rohit charged at it, attempting to smash the ball across the line over the mid-wicket fence but missed it. The ball ended up crashing into the middle stump. Farooqi was charged up and so were his teammates.

This was Rohit's second duck in a row following his run-out after a miscommunication with Shubman Gill for 0 (2) in the previous match.

This is the first time the skipper is playing T20Is since the 2022 T20 World Cup and there was debate over Rohit's place in the side. His fans felt that despite his low T20I numbers, the former Mumbai Indians captain had the chance to recreate his 2023 ODI World Cup success in the shortest format.

However, Rohit has failed to give himself enough opportunities to do so thus far.

Yashasvi Jaiswal pays off trust after Rohit Sharma's wicket

The skipper came out to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who missed the previous game due to an injury. The young left-handed batter started the innings with a crashing boundary to the off-side and only got better after the first wicket. He reached his half-century off just 27 balls with the help of four boundaries and as many sixes.

On the other end, Virat Kohli, who also made his T20I comeback in the match, looked in sublime touch as well. He hit five boundaries to race to 29 (16). Once he was dismissed by Naveen-ul-Haq, Shivam Dube took over and hit three consecutive sixes off Mohammad Nabi to push India's innings further.

