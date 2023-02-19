[Watch] Rohit Sharma gives Ravindra Jadeja a big hug in dressing room after win in IND vs AUS 2023 2nd Test

Rohit Sharma hugged Ravindra Jadeja in the dressing room after India completed a six-wicket win against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. Both Jadeja and Sharma played a big role in India's win as the home side gained a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 series.

The BCCI shared a compilation video of how the Indian stars celebrated after Cheteshwar Pujara hit the winning shot in his 100th Test match. In the two-minute long video, KS Bharat could be seen celebrating with Pujara in the middle, while Rohit Sharma gave Ravindra Jadeja a big hug.

Later, Rohit came out to the field and lauded Pujara for his 31-run knock. Suryakumar Yadav also congratulated Pujara for hitting the winning runs in his 100th Test match, while coach Rahul Dravid gave captain Rohit a pat on the back after gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-Test series against Australia.

You can watch the video here:

Interestingly, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was spotted having a serious chat with his teammates near the boundary line.

The Australian players, on the other hand, shook hands with their opponents and returned to the dressing room after suffering another defeat on Indian soil.

Ashwin and Jadeja expected Aussie batters to try the sweep shot: Rohit Sharma on India's bowling plans

Australia were in a decent position at the start of Day 3 in Delhi. They had a lead of 62 runs in the second innings with nine wickets in hand, but Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja joined forces to bowl them out for just 113 runs. The Indian bowlers took nine wickets while conceding only 52 runs on Day 3.

Speaking about the team's plans, captain Rohit Sharma said at the post-match presentation ceremony:

"We know that on this pitch, we have to try things slightly differently by thinking differently. So Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja expected their batters to try the sweep shot a lot more. The plans were in place for that."

The third Test of the series will start on March 1 in Indore. Australia will be keen to use the lengthy break to improve their game.

