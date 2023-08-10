[WATCH] Rohit Sharma plays protective husband as Ritika Sajdeh feels uncomfortable after pair is surrounded by fans in Mumbai

Team India captain Rohit Sharma played protective husband after wife Ritika Sajdeh looked visibly uncomfortable during one of their recent public appearances in Mumbai.

Rohit led the Indian team during the two-match Test series in West Indies, which the visitors won 1-0. He was part of the ODIs as well but was rested for two of the three games. The Men in Blue are currently in West Indies, taking part in a five-match T20I series. However, Rohit was not picked in the Indian squad for the T20Is.

On Wednesday, August 9, a video of Rohit and Ritika being spotted in Mumbai went viral on social media. The husband-wife duo arrived in their blue Lamborghini. A crowd gathered around the two and started clicking pictures and videos.

Ritika looked unease as a number of fans surrounded them. Some even gathered near the star cricketer’s car, making Ritika even more nervous as she got into the Lamborghini.

Rohit, however, made sure that he was behind Ritika and ensured she stepped into the car without much trouble.

Rohit Sharma’s hilarious reply on Pakistan bowlers recently went viral

A video of Rohit giving a hilarious reply to a query pertaining to Pakistan’s fast bowlers recently went viral on social media.

At an event in the USA, the Indian captain was asked who, according to him, is the toughest Pakistan bowler to face. After thinking for a while, he gave a rather funny reply which left the media persons and Ritika in splits.

“Pakistan team mein sab ache hai. Mai kisi ka naam nahi loonga. Bada bada controversy hota hai (All the pacers in Pakistan team are equally good. I will not going to pick any individual. It creates big controversy)," he said.

“Ek ka naam lete hai toh doosre ko acha nahi lagta. Doosre ka lete hai toh teesre ko acha nahi lagta. Saare hi ache hai (If I will take one player’s name, the second will feel bad. If I will take second players’ name, then the third will feel bad. I think all of them are good),” the Indian captain added.

Rohit is all set to lead the Indian team in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, which will be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 30 to September 17.