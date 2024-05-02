[Watch] Rohit Sharma raises hand when reporter highlighted the absence of an off-spinner in Team India's squad for 2024 T20 World Cup 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was at his entertaining best during the press conference to address queries regarding the squad selected for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The event was held at the BCCI headquarters on Thursday, May 2, with selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar also marking his presence.

A wide array of subjects were covered regarding the squad's overall composition, the presence and absence of certain members. One reporter highlighted the absence of an off-spinner, despite Team India controversially going with four spinners at the expense of other players.

Upon hearing the question, Sharma raised his hand to indicate that he is an off-spinner in the squad, which even amused Ajit Agarkar.

Have a look at the incident right here:

This is not the first time when Rohit Sharma's bowling credentials have come up in a press conference. Following the Asia Cup 2023 squad announcement, the lack of part-time bowlers when compared to the 2011 World Cup squad was brought up. In response to that, Agarkar had stated that hopefully, the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can roll their arms over in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Sharma did end up bowling in the league stage contest against the Netherlands, bowling the final over of the contest and picking up Teja Nidamanuru's wicket.

The skipper then clarified that with Washington Sundar struggling for game time, it came down to Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin for the fourth spin option and it was the former that got the nod.

Rohit Sharma last bowled in a T20I in 2012

The skipper, who was a reliable off-spinner in the formative years of his career, had to reduce his bowling workload due to a finger injury. He played a crucial role with the ball in Deccan Chargers' IPL title win in 2009, even picking up a rare hattrick against his future franchise, the Mumbai Indians (MI).

He rolled his arm over in national colors as well, picking up a solitary wicket across nine outings, with the last of those coming in the 2012 T20 World Cup.

