[Watch] Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja have fun while traveling in a bus in Sri Lanka ahead of their opening match in Asia Cup 2023 

Asia Cup-bound Team India captain Rohit Sharma and premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were spotted having fun while they were traveling in a bus after landing in Sri Lanka. All the Indian players reached the island nation on Wednesday (August) to participate in the Asia Cup 2023.

Rohit Sharma and Co. spent six days in Bangalore prior to their Sri Lankan trip, where the team management conducted a skill camp to prepare ahead of the Asia Cup and World Cup. All the squad members also underwent fitness tests there and passed them successfully.

A fan took to Twitter and shared a video, giving a glimpse of Rohit and Jadeja enjoying a light moment while traveling in a bus in Sri Lanka. The duo can be seen having snacks and laughing together in the brief video.

You can watch the video below:

The complete schedule of Asia Cup 2023 which is being hosted in Sri Lanka and Pakistan

The schedule for the group-stage matches is as follows:

Match 1: August 30 - Pakistan vs Nepal, Group A - Multan, Pakistan, 3:00 pm IST

Match 2: August 31 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Group B - Kandy, Sri Lanka, 3:00 pm IST

Match 3: September 2 - India vs Pakistan, Group A - Kandy, Sri Lanka, 3:00 pm IST

Match 4: September 3 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Group B - Lahore, Pakistan, 3:00 pm IST

Match 5: September 4 - India vs Nepal, Group A - Kandy, Sri Lanka, 3:00 pm IST

Match 6: September 5 - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Group B - Lahore, Pakistan, 3:00 pm IST

The itinerary for the Super Four stage:

Match 1: September 6 - A1 vs B2 - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 3:00 pm IST

Match 2: Spetember 9 - B1 vs B2 - R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3:00 pm IST

Match 3: September 10 - A1 vs A2 - R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3:00 pm IST

Match 4: September 12 - A2 vs B1 - R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3:00 pm IST

Match 5: September 14 - A1 vs B1 - R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3:00 pm IST

Match 6: September 15 - A2 vs B2 - R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3:00 pm IST

The final of Asia Cup 2023 will be played on September 17 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.