[Watch] Rohit Sharma hits a boundary to reach 10th hundred in 1st Test vs West Indies 

Indian captain Rohit Sharma slammed his tenth Test hundred on Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica on Thursday (July 13).

The right-hander got to the mark with a boundary off the debutant Alick Athanaze in the 76th over of the innings. The 36-year-old reached 98 in the 74th over. With his partner Yashasvi Jaiswal playing out a maiden in the next over, the captain got to 99 with a single off Raymond Reifer before he brought up his tenth Test ton.

The tourists started the day at 81-0, with Jaiswal and the visiting captain piling on the runs and the agony against West Indies. Jaiswal became only the third Indian opener on Test debut to score a hundred.

Rohit Sharma gets out immediately after reaching his hundred

Rohit Sharma (Image Credits: Getty)

Rohit Sharma lost his wicket in the very next ball after bringing up his hundred as he edged one to Joshua da Silva to a delivery aimed at his body. The right-hander smashed ten fours and a couple of sixes in his 221-ball knock.

Earlier,West Indies were bowled out for a paltry 150 on Day 1 after captain Kraigg Brathwaite had elected to bat first. Athanaze top-scored with 47 and the highest partnership of the innings was 41, shared witj Jason Holder.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took a fifer, while Ravindra Jadeja picked three. Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur claimed one scalp apiece.

The ongoing Test in Dominica is the start of the new World Test Championship cycle for both sides as they hope to win the mace.

India are coming off a WTC final loss against Australia last month at the Kennington Oval. They had also lost the inaugural WTC final two years ago, against New Zealand, and will hope to get third-time lucky.

