[Watch] Rohit Sharma reacts in frustration after taking a sharp catch during India vs Nepal match in Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma pulled off a sharp reflex catch in first slip to dismiss his counterpart Rohit Paudel during India's Asia Cup 2023 match against Nepal in Pallekele on Monday (September 4).

In the final ball off the 20th over, Paudel went on the back foot for a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja that should have been dealt with on the front foot. The right-hander tried to just casually punch the ball through the covers and got a thick edge that flew to first slip.

Rohit Sharma did really well to adjust his hands to the trajectory to the ball and let his reflexes do the rest as he completed a fine catch to dismiss Paudel for just five runs. His reaction after completing the catch spoke volumes about the ordinary day that Team India has had in the field so far.

Here's a video of the catch:

India's catching has been nothing short of shocking

Nepal have given a good account of themselves at the time of writing against the Men in Blue so far. However, Rohit Sharma's men will be guilty of putting down some absolute dollies so far.

Both Nepal openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh should have been back in the pavilion early on. However, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, and Ishan Kishan all dropped catches in the first five overs. That led to the openers adding 65 runs and setting up a good platform for others to follow.

The spinners have brought India back into the game, with Ravindra Jadeja picking up three wickets in his seven overs so far. Aasif has been the pick of the batters with a well-made 58 and that has given Nepal a chance to post a score in excess of 200.

India will know that they need to set better fielding standards and cannot afford to be complacent. They will be keen to wrap up the innings as soon as possible.

At the tine of writing, Nepal were 140/5 after 31 overs with Gulsan Jha (19 off 30) and Dipendra Singh Airee (6 off 4) at the crease.