[Watch] Rohit Sharma spotted at Mumbai airport with his family ahead of MI's IPL 2024 match against DC

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with his wife Ritika and daughter Samaira.

Mumbai slumped to their third straight loss in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) following their six-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 1. The franchise has organized a team outing ahead of their upcoming fixture against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 7.

In a video shared by the Instagram account Voompla, Rohit Sharma was seen entering the departure gate of the Mumbai airport alongside his family and teammates on Tuesday, April 2.

MI are yet to get off the mark this season and are currently placed last in the standings.

"Rohit Sharma could be given back the captaincy from Hardik Pandya" - Manoj Tiwary

Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024. However, Hardik's stint has started on a disastrous note, with the side suffering three losses on the trot.

Former India batter Manoj Tiwary pointed out how Hardik has been under tremendous pressure. He also reckoned that the all-rounder did not bowl in MI's clash against RR at the Wankhede because of the backlash he received from the home fans.

Suggesting that Mumbau could consider re-appointing Rohit as the skipper, Tiwary told Cricbuzz:

"It's a clue that Hardik is under pressure. If he is not bowling having bowled in the first 2 games, and in conditions where there was swing on offer in both first and second innings, I think he felt the pressure with the kind of reception he received. I want to say something big. I have this feeling that during this break, Rohit Sharma could be given back the captaincy from Hardik Pandya."

"It can happen. It's a big call because whatever little I understand these franchises and owners, they don't hesitate in taking calls. They had started it when they took the captaincy from Rohit and gave it to Hardik. Now it's pretty big when you change a captain who has won you five titles. And now that they haven't won a single game and the captaincy also looks jaded. Mistakes are happening," he added.

Rohit Sharma has scored 69 runs from three matches at a strike rate of 164.28. He was dismissed for a golden duck against Rajasthan.