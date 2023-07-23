[Watch] "Rohit Sharma is a top of the line captain"- Local wind ball star Karen meets Indian skipper in West Indies

Rohit Sharma is currently leading Team India in an away ICC World Test Championship series against the West Indies. The second match is underway at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad right now. During the day break in the match, Sharma caught up with a local Wind Ball team captain Karen in West Indies.

In a video shared by RevSportz on Twitter, Sharma can be seen having a chat with Wind Ball player Karen. In case you didn't know, Wind Ball in West Indies is similar to tennis ball cricket in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma told Karen that he had an idea about Wind Ball. Speaking about Rohit on RevSportz, Karen said:

"I see him as a very good leader and the records speak for itself. The IPL, the Mumbai Indians and the Indian National Team. So, Rohit Sharma is a top of the line captain."

Karen is the skipper of the rebirth wind ball cricket team in Trinidad. Describing her chat with Rohit, she added:

“I heard a lot about it but I never played it,” Rohit said, as per Karen.

Can Rohit Sharma lead India to a 2-0 series win against West Indies?

The second match of the ICC World Test Championship series between India and the West Indies started last Thursday, July 20. Two days of the Test still remain as West Indies trail by 209 runs in the first innings. The home team has five wickets in their hand.

India recorded a convincing victory in the first Test, but it will be challenging for the visitors to take 20 wickets on a flat surface in Trinidad, which has little assistance for the bowlers. India have already bowled 108 overs in the first innings, with the West Indies placed at 229/5.

Day 4 of the second Test between India and West Indies will begin soon. It will be interesting to see how the two teams perform.