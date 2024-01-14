[Watch] Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli entertain fans with big hits during nets session ahead of India's 2nd T20I against Afghanistan

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli sweated it out in the nets in Indore ahead of their second T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday, January 14. Some fans had also gathered to watch the two veterans bat in the nets and enjoyed some of the big hits that were on show.

Both Rohit and Kohli have been away from India's T20I plans for a while and perhaps needed the nets session to get into the groove for the shortest format. Kohli didn't play the previous game as he was unavailable due to personal reasons, while Rohit was run-out for a duck in Mohali.

In a video posted by BCCI, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are seen initially working to find the middle of the bat. Eventually, both stars were seen matching stroke for stroke with some massive hits that the crowd thoroughly enjoyed.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli open in Indore?

Shubman Gill opened with Rohit Sharma in Mohali as Yashasvi Jaiswal was unavailable for selection with a sore groin problem. However, with Virat Kohli available for selection, the hosts could be tempted to see him open with Rohit, especially if Jaiswal isn't available for the second T20I.

Both Gill and Tilak Varma got off to decent starts in the first T20I but couldn't quite convert them into a big score. Kohli is unlikely to replace Shivam Dube, given the all-rounder's sensational 60* in Mohali coupled with the handy bowling that he offers.

Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh are also likely to hold onto their spots, leaving the team management to probably choose one between Gill and Tilak. Kohli and Rohit have opened for India back in 2021 in a T20I against England in Ahmedabad and enjoyed a great partnership.

If India intend to see the same in the T20 World Cup, they could well open with Rohit and Kohli in Indore.

