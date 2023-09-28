[Watch] Rohit Sharma wins hearts with wonderful gesture by asking KL Rahul to collect the trophy after series win against Australia

Team India captain Rohit Sharma won the hearts of fans with a wonderful gesture as he invited KL Rahul to collect the trophy after winning the series against Australia on Wednesday (September 27).

Men in Blue won the first two matches in Mohali and Indore and sealed the series going into the final match. Australia bagged a consolation win in Rajkot by beating the host comfortably by 66 runs.

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma rested for the first two games and returned to action for the third ODI. In his absence, KL Rahul captained the side and also led the side from the front with match-winning half-centuries in both games.

Acknowledging Rahul's efforts, Rohit invited him to the podium to collect the series-winning trophy from Niranjan Shah.

Watch the incident in the video below:

"We were challenged, and we took the challenge with both hands" - Rohit Sharma

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the third ODI, Rohit Sharma expressed his desire to convert the starts into big ones but was satisfied with his hitting form.

Reflecting on the series win against Australia, Sharma said:

"I am pretty happy. Will like to go all the way long but as long as I am hitting the ball well I am happy. We have played really well in the last 7 matches. We were challenged, and we took the challenge with both hands. We responded to the challenge. Unfortunately, not the result which we wanted today but as I said the last 7-8 matches has been great for us."

"I am pretty happy with Bumrah. It's all about the body, One or two bad games can happen to anyone, but how he fees mentally and how feels body-wise is the most important thing for us and he is in a good space."

On the upcoming World Cup, he added:

"When we talk about the 15, we are very clear in the mind. Pretty much, it's a team sport. The focus will be on that for the next one and half months and keep us fresh both physically and mentally."

Team India will return to action on September 30 when they kick off preparations for the World Cup with a warm-up match against England in Guwahati.