[Watch] Rory Burns fumbles a simple run-out chance with the gloves during Surrey's T20 Blast quarter-final clash against Durham 

Surrey wicketkeeper Rory Burns fudged a straightforward run-out opportunity during his side's T20 Blast quarter-final against Durham at The Oval on Tuesday, September 3. The missed opportunity gave Michael Jones a huge reprieve in the first innings of the contest.

After being reduced to 69-6 in the 13th over, Durham recovered through a partnership between Bas de Leede and Jones. Surrey had an opportunity to inflict more damage but Burns did not maximize the run out opportunity in the 15th over.

De Leede stoked a wide yorker by Tom Curran to the cover region, where Will Jacks made a dive to save some runs. With the ball spilling from the all-rounder, the batters had a mix-up while running between the wickets.

Jacks collected the ball amid the confusion and threw it to the right end, where Burns was ready to dislodge the bails. However, the wicketkeeper fumbled the chance as he could not collect the ball and ended up hitting the stump with only his gloves. By the time, Burns tried to make amends, the batter had returned to his crease with a dive. Have a look at the incident right here:

The batting pair was able to salvage Durham's innings and push the team's total to 121-7 before a stunning cameo by Ben Raine (23 off eight balls) gave Durham 162 runs to defend.

Rory Burns scored a run-a-ball 10 during the run chase as Surrey advanced to T20 Blast semi-final

The left-handed batter's dismal day at the office extended into the second innings. He came out to bat at No. 4 during the run chase when Surrey were tottering at 24-2. However, he departed right after the powerplay for 10 runs off 10 deliveries, with a couple of boundaries.

From 53-3, Dom Sibley and Sam Curran steered the run chase. The duo posted fifties as Surrey chased down the total with two overs to spare.

The quarter-final action continues in the T20 Blast, with Sussex set to take on Lancashire on Wednesday, September 4.

