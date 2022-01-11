[Watch] Ross Taylor ends memorable Test career with a wicket against Bangladesh in Christchurch

Veteran Kiwi batter Ross Taylor bid adieu to Test cricket in Christchurch on Tuesday in memorable fashion by signing off with a wicket.

Bowling off-breaks, Taylor dismissed Bangladesh No 11 Ebadot Hossain caught by Tom Latham with his third delivery as New Zealand won the second Test inside three days.

Hossain was Taylor's third wicket in Test cricket. He previously picked up two wickets in an innings (2/4) against India in 2010 in Ahmedabad.

New Zealand made a resounding comeback to square the series after Bangladesh upset them in the first Test. The Kiwis won the second Test by an innings and 117 runs.

Skipper Latham starred in New Zealand's victory with a double hundred. Taylor scored 28 in his 112th and final Test.

"It was great to finish off my career with a win and a wicket" - Ross Taylor

Taylor said it felt good to end his Test career with a win. Speaking at the post-match presentation, an emotional Taylor said:

"It was great to finish off my career with a win and a wicket. I wanted to finish off with a win and the guys did it. Bangladesh put us under a lot of pressure a number of times. So, it's only fair that we share the series. We were under pressure at the start of the match, but then we got the runs that put us in good stead. The boys returned well with the ball yesterday afternoon and did the job for us."

He added:

"The series was great. I was wondering if we needed to come back tomorrow, but the boys were fantastic to finish it off. It became a bit funky towards the end. Tom Latham said it was the most precious thing I did over the whole game. I have thoroughly enjoyed representing my country, have played a lot here in Christchurch, spent a lot of time, and it's a great way to finish."

Taylor, 37, has already announced that he will retire from limited-overs international cricket at the end of this home summer.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan