[Watch] Sachin Tendulkar enjoying vacation in Jammu and Kashmir

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently went on a vacation to Jammu and Kashmir with his family. He gave his ardent fans a glimpse of his time in the north Indian union territory by sharing a video compilation on his social media handles.

Sachin could be seen having a great time in the Himalayas in the company of his wife. He also enjoyed the local delicacies and visited several temples. Tendulkar could be seen interacting with the local public and army personnel during his visit.

Sachin Tendulkar said that his experiences in Jammu and Kashmir would remain with him for a long time. He also expressed gratitude for the hospitality from the locals in the caption of his X post. He wrote:

"Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow all around but we felt warm because of people’s exceptional hospitality.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji said there is so much to see in our nation. Couldn’t agree more, especially after this trip. The Kashmir Willow bats are great examples of “Make in India, Make for the World.” They have travelled across the globe, and now I recommend people across the globe, and India, to come and experience Jammu & Kashmir, one of the several jewels of @incredibleindia."

"Kohli will break many more records but 100 centuries seems the most difficult one"- Brian Lara on Sachin Tendulkar's centuries record

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara recently opined that Sachin Tendulkar's 100 centuries record might be difficult to break even for Virat Kohli, who has 80 tons currently. Lara pointed out that with Kohli already 35, he would have to go hard until at least 39, which could be tough.

"How old is Kohli now? 35, right? He has 80 but still needs 20. If he scores five centuries every year he'd need four more years to equal Tendulkar. Kohli will be 39 then. Tough job, very tough job. Can't say with certainty, no one can," Lara told Anandabazar Patrika.

He continued:

"Those saying Kohli will break Tendulkar's 100-centuries record won't be taking cricketing logic into account. 20 centuries seem a long way away. Most cricketers can't score that in their entire career. I won't be adventurous and say Kohli will do it. Age doesn't stop for anyone. Kohli will break many more records but 100 centuries seems the most difficult one."

