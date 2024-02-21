[Watch] Sachin Tendulkar greeted with 'Sachin...Sachin' chants from fans on a flight

Although Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar announced his retirement from international cricket over a decade ago, he continues to enjoy a tremendous fan following across the globe.

Tendulkar recently boarded a flight, and as expected, the passengers in the aircraft were overjoyed to see the cricket star. The plane echoed with 'Sachin..Sachin' chants, creating an experience similar to a cricket stadium.

The video of Tendulkar's entry into the airplane was shared by one of his fan clubs on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), and it has gone viral on social media since then.

Sachin Tendulkar acknowledged the reception from the fans and thanked them before walking towards his seat. The 'Master Blaster' recently took a trip to Kashmir with his family, and the aforementioned clip appears to be from the same vacation.

"A precious addition to your beautiful family" - Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on the birth of their baby boy

Team India's ace batter Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma announced the birth of their baby boy, whom they have named Akaay, on Tuesday, February 20.

Tendulkar shared a heartwarming note to congratulate the couple on becoming parents for the second time. The former cricketer wrote on social media:

"Congratulations to Virat and Anushka on the arrival of Akaay, a precious addition to your beautiful family! Just like his name lights up the room, may he fill your world with endless joy and laughter. Here's to the adventures and memories you'll cherish forever. Welcome to the world, little champ! 🍼👶🏼💙."

It is worth mentioning that last year, Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the batter with the most centuries in ODI cricket. He achieved the feat by notching up his 50th ton in the format during the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Tendulkar was also in attendance for the knockout fixture. While celebrating his century, an emotional Kohli bowed down to Tendulkar after shattering his record.

