[Watch] Saim Ayub makes a sparkling start to his T20I career with 5 boundaries off his first eight deliveries against New Zealand 

There was a lot of chatter surrounding youngster Saim Ayub, who dethroned Babar Azam to claim a place at the top of the order in the Pakistan T20I team ahead of the T20I series against New Zealand.

Ayub, who recently made his Test debut against Australia, played a stellar cameo in the run chase during the series opener at Eden Park on Friday.

Pakistan were faced with an uphill task after conceding 226 runs, with the newly appointed skipper Shaheen Afridi electing to bowl first. The visitors needed a swift start, and Saim Ayub walked out with intent and took on the new-ball pacers.

The left-handed batter stepped out of the crease to hit Southee over the covers to begin the run chase. He scored the first six of the innings by pulling one to deep square leg, and got a second life after Kane Williamson dropped a chance off the final ball of the first over.

The carnage continued as he scored two fours and a six in the second over off Matt Henry. He was looking in excellent touch having raced off to 27 runs off just eight deliveries, but was unfortunately run out, courtesy of a direct hit by Adam Milne.

Although the innings was quite shortlived, it was full of promise, and it is safe to say that the fans can expect great things from the youngster at the top of the order.

Have a look at his brilliant cameo right here:

Saim Ayub was quite promising in his Test debut as well despite being dismissed for a duck in the first innings to Josh Hazlewood. The youngster, who came in place of Imam-ul-Haq, was the top scorer with 33 runs in the second innings, as Pakistan crumbled to 115 all out.

Saim Ayub made his T20I debut in March 2023

The youngster made his international debut during Pakistan's T20I series against Afghanistan in March 2023. He was also part of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand at home, but recorded two ducks in the series. Prior to the ongoing clash in Auckland, Ayub scored 123 runs in seven T20I innings at a strike rate of 123 and an average of 17.57.

Following Ayub's departure, Pakistan's innings continued with a slew of frenzied cameos, with Babar Azam playing the anchor role. The visitors are still in the chase, needing 68 runs off the last five overs, and the crease is currently occupied by Babar Azam and Azam Khan.

