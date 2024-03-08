[Watch] Saima Thakor cleans up Shafali Verma right after a heated exchange during UPW vs DC clash in WPL 2024

UP Warriorz (UPW) pacer Saima Thakor and Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Shafali Verma engaged in an intense on-field battle during the WPL 2024 clash between the two teams on Friday (March 8).

It happened during the 4th over of the second innings when Saima was bowling to Shafali. On the second ball of the over, Shafali Verma made room and hit the ball straight to the bowler.

Saima Thakor picked it up and attempted to throw the ball back toward the batter aggressively but did not release it, leading to an intense stare between the batter and bowler. On the very next delivery, Saima had the last laugh in their battle by cleaning up Shafali to give UPW their first breakthrough.

You can watch the exchange between the two players in the video below:

UPW edged out DC narrowly by 1 run to register their 3rd win in WPL 2024

UP Warriorz batted first in the contest after winning the toss and could only reach 138/8 in 20 overs. All-rounder Deepti Sharma was the top scorer for her side with 59(48) after coming in at number 3. None of the other batters except Alyssa Healy (29) supported Deepti much in the batting line-up.

Meg Lanning then anchored the chase with a responsible 60 (46) and set up a good platform for her side. After a standout performance with the bat, Deepti Sharma once again did it with the ball by picking up a hattrick to derail the DC's innings in the match's final stages.

The Capitals lost their way after those strikes and ended up losing the match by one run. Reflecting on the win after the match, UPW all-rounder Grace Harris said:

"Can't use the same words that I used in the middle. It's a new role and I executed it. I am not nervous, which shocked me and there isn't any expectation on my bowling but good to get a win. I did think a little bit and thought I have to be perfect in the next deliveries. I bowled a full toss and got away it. Jess' run-out flicked this contest and I was so happy about it. Saima bowled really well, kept the stumps in play and she showed the competitive side. We fielded well and we are pretty happy about it."

