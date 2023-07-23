[WATCH] Saurabh Netravalkar strikes twice in an over with his vicious left-arm swing bowling against San Francisco Unicorns 

Former India U-19 player Saurabh Netravalkar, now associated with United States Cricket, bowled a brilliant spell for the Washington Freedom (WF) in their win over the San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) at Church Street Park in Morrisville.

The most crucial set of his dismissals came inside the powerplay when the left-arm bowler removed overseas batters Marcus Stoinis and Shadab Khan in the space of just two deliveries. The double strike reduced SFU to 25-3 in their run chase of the 134-run target set by Washington Freedom.

Netravalkar was getting the ball to swing a long way and opted to come around the wicket. Stoinis did not account for the swing and completely played down the wrong line, leading the ball to breach the huge gap between the bat and pad. The Australian all-rounder had to walk back after scoring just three runs as his leg stump was uprooted.

Shadab, on the other hand, tried to play an expansive cover drive, but the booming inswing got the better of him. The stumps were once again all over the place as the Pakistani international departed for a two-ball duck.

Saurabh Netravalkar picked up four more wickets to end with figures of 6-9 as SFU were bowled out for 103, handing WF their third win of the tournament.

"I was looking at hitting a hard length and bowl in the right areas" - Saurabh Netravalkar

Saurabh Netravalkar struck once again in the powerplay to dismiss Matthew Wade. He then returned in the death overs and claimed three more wickets in the final over while narrowly missing out on a hattrick.

Netravalkar admitted that he was not thinking too much while trying to bowl. He said during the post-match presentation:

"Not sunk yet, but I'm feeling blessed to have this opportunity. The team has created a positive vibe and has supported me well. The motto of our team is to keep fighting until the last ball, I wasn't thinking too much, I was looking at hitting a hard length and bowl in the right areas."

Netravalkar added:

Wasn't thinking about the hat-trick, was just concentrating on getting the right line and length."

Washington Freedom occupy the second spot in the points table with six points from four matches. They are only behind Seattle Orcas while the San Francisco Unicorns head into the final game as a must-win contest ahead of the knockouts.