[WATCH] SFU's Shadab Khan squares TSK's Mitchell Santner all ends up with a googly 

San Francisco Unicorns' (SFU) Shadab Khan bowled one of the best deliveries of the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) to dismiss Texas Super Kings' (TSK) Mitchell Santner at Church Street Park in Morrisville.

The two teams faced each other in a crucial encounter for the playoff race. SFU skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first. A stunning spell by Gerald Coetzee limited SFU to 171-8 in the first innings. After a rough start to the chase, TSK were staring at defeat when Santner walked out to bat at 80-4 in the 11th over.

The leg-spinner, bowling over the wicket to the left-handed batter, got the ball to turn heavily as it pitched outside the leg-stump and hit the top of off. Santner was left in the crease dumbfounded after the bamboozling delivery and had to walk back after scoring seven runs off nine deliveries.

Watch the freak dismissal right here:

@TexasSuperKings need 80 of 41! SHADAB KHAN, THE MAGICIAN!Absolutely BAMBOOZLESMitchell Santner with this BEAUTY!@TexasSuperKings need 80 of 41! pic.twitter.com/VlOhBZS2p5

The New Zealand international's dismissal left TSK at 92-5 in the 14th over as they were seemingly out of the contest. However, Daniel Sams played a breathtaking cameo of 42 runs off just 18 deliveries to steer the team home with five balls to spare.

Shadab Khan dismissed TSK opening batter Devon Conway with a googly as well

Shadab Khan was introduced into the attack in the seventh over, where he conceded just four runs. Following two early blows, TSK were looking to slowly rebuild with Devon Conway and Milind Kumar at the crease.

Shadab provided a breakthrough by claiming Conway's crucial wicket off the first delivery of his second over. The left-handed opening batter tried to score over the covers, but failed to connect, leading to the ball being pouched by wicketkeeper Matthew Wade for a solid stumping.

Watch the dismissal right here:

Shadab finished with figures of 2-45 as TSK qualified for the playoffs after the nervy three-wicket win over SFU. Daniel Sams was adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round exploits.

Sams said during the post-match presentation:

"I was just trying to watch the ball and hit it if it's in my zone. This surface was slow and a bit inconsistent so you had to get used to it. We were on the back foot but managed to bounce back."

Who will win the inaugural MLC as it heads to the knockout stages?