[Watch] Shabnim Ismail cleans up Alyssa Healy with a ripper in WPL 2024

Mumbai Indians Women (MIW) bowler Shabnim Ismail bowled a ripper to dismiss UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy in their Women's Premier League (WPL) encounter on Thursday, March 7, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Healy departed cheaply, scoring just three runs off nine balls.

The dismissal came during the fifth over of the UPW run chase. Ismail bowled a length ball on off-stump that skidded through and nipped back. Healy was caught on her crease and got beaten by the pace. Healy was in a terrible position as the ball went through the gates of the angled bat and pads to crash onto the leg stump.

With the wicket, MIW reduced UPW to 15/3 in just 4.1 overs.

Mumbai Indians Women beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs in WPL 2024 clash

A clinical all-round show with the bat and ball helped Mumbai Indians Women beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs in WPL on Thursday.

Chasing 161, UPW were restricted to 118/9. Deepti Sharma top scored for UPW with an unbeaten 53 off 36 balls, hitting two sixes and six boundaries. Grace Harris (15 off 23) and Shweta Sehrawat (17 off 15) got starts but failed to take their team past the finish line.

Saika Ishaque emerged as the pick of the MIW bowlers, finishing with exceptional figures of 3/27, while Natalie Sciver-Brunt picked up two wickets.

Batting first, MIW put up 160/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Natalie Sciver-Brunt starred with the bat, scoring 45 runs off 31 balls, including eight boundaries. Amelia Kerr, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, and Sajeevan Sajana chipped in with 39 (23), 33 (30), and 22*(14), respectively.

Chamari Athapathu emerged as the pick of the UPW bowlers, returning with figures of 2/27, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, and Saima Thakor bagged one wicket apiece.

With the win, MIW jumped one spot to second in the WPL 2024 points table, having registered four wins in six games. On the other hand, UP Warrioz remain in fifth place with two wins in six matches.

Click here to check out the full MIW vs UPW WPL 2024 scorecard.

