[Watch] Shadab Khan lights up MLC 2023, hits 6,4,6,6 to reach fifty on debut for San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York

Star Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan lit up Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 with a blazing knock on his debut for San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) against MI New York (MINY).

SFU and MINY squared off in the second match of MLC 2023 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. San Francisco batted first after winning the toss and made 215/5 in 20 overs. Corey Anderson (91* in 52 balls) starred in the batting department.

Shadab Khan also hit a scintillating half-century for the Unicorns. Anderson and Khan rescued their side from 50/4 and built an aggressive 129-run partnership for the fifth wicket to power their side to a huge total.

The Pakistani all-rounder was at his brutal best in the 15th over, bowled by Sarabjit Ladda. He smashed 6,4,6,6 off the first four balls to notch up his maiden MLC half-century in style.

Shadab Khan also provided a crucial breakthrough with the ball by dismissing MINY opener Dewald Brevis (32). MINY's star middle-order batters Nicholas Pooran (40), Kieron Pollard (48), and Tim David (53*) tried hard but could only take their side to 193/5, resulting in a 22-run defeat.

Liam Plunkett and Carmi le Roux scalped two wickets apiece for SFU in the bowling department. Corey Anderson received the Player of the Match for his 91 in the first innings.

San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) schedule for MLC 2023

Here's a look at the schedule of the remaining matches of San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket 2023:

Match 4: July 16 - San Francisco Unicorns vs. Seattle Orcas, Grand Prarie Stadium, Dallas, 6:00 am IST.

Match 8: July 19 - Los Angeles Knight Riders vs. San Francisco Unicorns, Grand Prarie Stadium, Dallas, 6:00 am IST.

Match 11: July 23 - Washington Freedom vs. San Francisco Unicorns, Church Street Park, Morrisville, 3:00 am IST.

Match 14: July 25 - San Francisco Unicorns vs. Texas Super Kings, Church Street Park, Morrisville, 3:00 am IST.