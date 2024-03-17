WATCH: Shadab Khan takes a stunner to dismiss Babar Azam in the 2024 PSL Eliminator

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan took a stunning catch to dismiss Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) Eliminator encounter at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, March 16.

After Shadab opted to bowl first having won the toss, Peshawar Zalmi got off to a flyer as openers Saim Ayub and Babar Azam added 72 runs for the first wicket.

The two-time PSL winners lost their skipper on the fourth delivery of the eighth over bowled by the 21-year-old pacer Naseem Shah. Babar Azam, trying to hit one over mid-off, was caught by Shadab Khan a few metres within the 30-yard circle.

Peshawar Zalmi eventually finished their innings at 185-5 in 20 overs. The target of 186 was comfortably chased down by Islamabad United, who won by five wickets with an over to spare.

Here is the video of Shadab Khan's stunner:

Expand Tweet

Multan Sultans to meet Islamabad United in the 2024 PSL final

The Multan Sultans, who topped the table with 14 points, directly qualified for this season's final after defeating Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets in the qualifier match.

And now, with Islamabad United overcoming Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 2, this year's grand finale will be contested between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday, March 18.

Expand Tweet

Multan Sultans will be playing their fourth successive final this year, and the franchise will hope to break their jinx having finished as runners-up in the previous two editions. They lost to Lahore Qalandars in both the 2022 and 2023 finals. The Sultans emerged victorious in the 2021 PSL, defeating Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs in the final played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App