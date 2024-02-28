[Watch] Shaheen Afridi castles Mohammad Rizwan for a duck in PSL 2024 clash 

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi got the better of his Multan Sultans counterpart Mohammed Rizwan during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 encounter at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, February 27.

The wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed for a five-ball duck after Multan opted to bat first against the defending champions. Afridi had Rizwan on his toes with some moving deliveries and had managed to bowl a tight first over, barring four leg byes off the third ball.

In the penultimate delivery of the first over, Afridi got a length ball to come back into the right-handed batter. The in-form Rizwan tried to negotiate the incoming delivery, but the ball managed to make contact with the inside edge, eventually hitting the leg stump to bring his short stint at the crease to an end.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Afridi proceeded to unleash his trademark celebration following the dismissal while Rizwan reluctantly walked back to the pavilion.

The left-arm pacer is the third-highest wicket-taker in PSL 2024 so far with nine wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 8.33. Rizwan also has been enjoying a solid campaign with the bat, having recorded 187 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 121.42.

Multan Sultans recorded a convincing win despite Mohammad Rizwan's duck

The Multan Sultans extended their lead at the top of the points table courtesy of their fifth win of the season. Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, are all but ruled out of the playoffs after losing their sixth consecutive match with still no points on the board.

Following the early breakthrough by the Qalandars, the Sultans got back on track with a budding partnership between Reeze Hendricks and Usman Khan. They got to 214-4 at the end of the innings after Usman scored 96 runs while Iftikhar Ahmed ran the show in the death overs with his unbeaten 40-run cameo off just 18 deliveries.

The Shaheen Afridi-led side had a formidable start to the run chase, scoring 55 runs in the powerplay. But they lost their way in the middle overs, eventually getting bowled out for 154 runs in 17 overs, thus handing the Multan Sultans a 60-run victory.

Who will win the 2024 edition of the Pakistan Super League? Let us know what you think.

