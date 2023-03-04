[Watch] Shaheen Afridi checks on Mohammad Rizwan after Haris Rauf's delivery hits him hard on the arm in PSL 2023

Shaheen Afridi checked on Mohammad Rizwan in the ongoing Pakistan Super League match between the Lahore Qalandars and the Multan Sultans after a bouncer from Haris Rauf hit Rizwan on the arm. The incident happened during the fifth over of the Sultans' innings.

Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan opened the innings with Shan Masood as they aimed to chase down the 181-run target set by the Lahore Qalandars. Rizwan and Masood got the Sultans off to a decent start, adding 29 runs in the first four overs.

Haris Rauf came in to bowl the fifth over for the Lahore Qalandars and Rizwan hit him for a boundary on the third ball. Soon after, Rauf bowled a short delivery at 141 kmph that hit Rizwan on the arm after he missed an attempted pull shot.

Rizwan lost his grip on the bat as well. He took a leg bye and crossed ends, after which Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi went and checked on his Multan Sultans counterpart. The PSL shared a video of the incident on Instagram and captioned the clip as follows:

"©️ checks on ©️ Rizwan is consoled by Shaheen after being struck on the arm."

You can watch the video of the incident right here:

Fans loved the gesture from Shaheen Afridi as the video has received more than 11,000 likes inside an hour. 73 Instagram users have left comments under PSL's video on Instagram.

Mohammad Rizwan lost his wicket to Sikandar Raza after scoring 30 runs

Mohammad Rizwan failed to play a big knock in the run-chase against the Lahore Qalandars. The Multan Sultans skipper scored 30 runs off 26 balls before Lahore spinner Sikandar Raza trapped him in front of his stumps.

The Multan Sultans are down to 110/6 after 16 overs. You can follow the live scorecard of the match here.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes