[Watch] Shaheen Afridi dismisses Tanzid Hasan and becomes fastest pacer to reach 100 wickets in ODI history during PAK vs BAN 2023 World Cup clash

Pakistan's bowling spearhead Shaheen Afridi made history by becoming the fastest pacer to reach the 100 wickets milestone in ODI cricket on Tuesday (October 31). He picked 100 wickets now in 51 ODI matches. Fellow left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc held the record previously as he reached the 100-wicket mark in 52 games.

He achieved the memorable feat during the 31st match of the 2023 World Cup between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Eden Gardens in Kolkata today.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Shaheen Afridi has not been able to give early breakthroughs for his side in the tournament so far, which has clearly dented their chances in the bowling department.

He finally managed to pick up an early wicket against Bangladesh and set up the tone for his side with the ball. Afridi dismissed the opposition opener, Tanzid Hasan, via LBW (leg before wicket) on the 5th ball of the 1st over to start things off well for Pakistan in the must-win game.

Shaheen did not waste much time before adding another wicket to his tally. In his very next over, he sent Bangladesh's number 3 batter, Najmul Hossain Shanto (4), to the pavilion, giving a great start to Pakistan.

Pakistan's playing XI for today's 2023 ODI World Cup match:

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh's playing XI for today's 2023 ODI World Cup match:

Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

