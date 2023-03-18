[WATCH] Shaheen Afridi showcases his big-hitting skills with a 15-ball 44* in PSL 2023 final against Multan Sultans

Pakistan bowling spearhead Shaheen Afridi showcased his big-hitting batting skills to the world in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. He smashed 44* runs off just 15 balls for the Lahore Qalandars against the Multan Sultans, coming in at number 7 position on Saturday, March 18.

Shaheen arrived at the crease ahead of David Wiese when Lahore were reeling under pressure after being reduced to 112/5 in 14.1 overs. The Lahore skipper launched a stunning counter-attacking assault on the Multan bowlers in the company of Abdullah Shafique (65) to rescue his side from a tricky situation.

Afridi's onslaught powered his side to a daunting total of 200/6. Afridi smashed five sixes and two fours and finished with a strike rate of 293.33. You can watch his blazing knock below:

"I saw that he can hit long sixes"- Mohammad Amir on Shaheen Afridi's batting skills

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir recently spoke highly of Shaheen Afridi's raw ability with the bat. He opined that the Lahore Qalandars captain has the potential to become a handy lower-order batter if he hones his skills in the nets by working hard.

"If he keeps working on this and believes that he can improve his batting, then definitely. Practice makes you perfect. I saw that he can hit long sixes and scored a fifty as well," Amir told Hindustan Times Digital.

Amir continued by shedding light on the importance of multi-faceted players in modern-day cricket and urged Pakistan team management to consider working on developing Shaheen Afridi's batting abilities.

"These days cricket has become so fast these days, you have to take your decisions within seconds. Textbook cricket has become redundant now. And these days, batters have become so versatile with their gameplan so you can use different batters in different situations. So yes, Pakistan should consider this."

