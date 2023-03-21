[Watch] Shahid Afridi does a jig with the trophy after Asia Lions win Legends League Cricket 2023

The Shahid Afridi-led Asia Lions clinched the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 trophy, defeating the World Giants by seven wickets in the final at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Monday, March 20.

Afridi lifted the trophy at the post-match presentation and brought out a little dance as he ran towards his teammates to join them in celebrations.

The World Giants won the toss and opted to bat first in the LLC 2023 final. However, they were held to 147/4 in their 20 overs. Jacques Kallis top-scored for the World Giants with 78 off 54 balls, smashing five fours and three sixes. Ross Taylor contributed 32 off 33 balls. However, the rest could not make much of an impact.

For Asia Lions, Abdur Razzak was the standout bowler with 2/14 from his four overs, while Thisara Perera claimed 1/33. Asia Lions chased down the target in 16.1 overs as Upul Tharanga hammered 57 off 28 and Tillakaratne Dilshan 58 off 42.

Afridi was all smiles as he went up to collect the LLC 2023 trophy on behalf of the Asia Lions and even celebrated with a small jig, before joining his teammates in celebration.

“We don't sit together and talk” - Shahid Afridi on Asia Cup controversy

At a press meet on the sidelines of LLC 2023, Afridi also shared his views on the Asia Cup 2023 controversy surrounding India and Pakistan.

After the BCCI announced that they won’t travel to Pakistan for the tournament, PCB hit back stating they would also consider pulling out of the ODI World Cup in India to be held later this year. Responding to the massive controversy, Afridi commented:

"The main problem is we don't sit together and talk. Like we are sitting here and talking, politicians should also come together and talk. They have huge responsibility. It would have been really nice if India had come. It would have been a step towards cricket and Pakistan for India. This is not a generation of wars and fights, we want relationships to get better.”

Recalling previous bilateral contests between the two nations, the former Pakistan captain added:

“We have played against India with a lot of love and affection. I remember when we came to India, we got an outstanding response. If you remember the 2005 series, Harbhajan and Yuvraj used to go shopping and to restaurants, and no one used to charge them money. This is the beauty of the two nations."

According to unconfirmed reports, India might play their Asia Cup 2023 matches in the UAE while Pakistan will host the non-India games.

Poll : 0 votes