[Watch] Shahid Afridi loses his wicket for 1 run in US Masters T10 League Final

Shahid Afridi could not make much of an impact with the bat for the New York Warriors in the US Masters T10 League Final against the Texas Chargers. The Pakistan legend got out for one run off two balls in the big game.

Coming out to bat at number five for the New York Warriors when the team was down to 41/3 in the sixth over, Afridi tried for a big shot towards the leg-side on the second ball itself. He tried to send a delivery from Ehsan Adil outside the boundary line.

However, the timing was not perfect. The ball ended up landing in the hands of Fidel Edwards, who was standing in the deep.

Expand Tweet

Afridi was in good touch with the bat during the previous matches of US Masters T10 League. The all-rounder smacked a 11-ball 22 against Morrisville Unity, while in the previous game against the Texas Chargers, he smacked an eight-ball 18. Afridi also scored 22 runs off 14 balls against Atlanta Riders.

Shahid Afridi turned the game with the ball in US Masters T10 League

Regarded by many as the biggest match-winner in Pakistan cricket history, Shahid Afridi made his presence felt in the bowling department later in the US Masters T10 League Final. Afridi had to defend nine runs off the last over against the Texas Chargers.

The legendary all-rounder kept his nerve and conceded eight runs. He gave away eight runs off the first four balls only. Afridi then dismissed Sohail Tanvir and Fidel Edwards off the last two deliveries to help the New York Warriors take the match into a Super Over.

Texas Chargers batted first and scored 15 runs in the Super Over. New York Warriors tried their bset to chase down the 16-run target, but could only muster up 11, crowning the Chargers as champions of the US Masters T10 League.