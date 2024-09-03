[Watch] Shakib Al Hasan laughs as Abrar Ahmed runs out to bat to avoid potential timeout in PAK vs BAN 2024 2nd Test

The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi witnessed a funny incident transpire when Abrar Ahmed of the home team was seen running to the crease in fear of getting timed out. This made Shakib Al Hasan chuckle.

Abrar came out to bat at No. 10 during the Men in Green's second innings after the dismissal of Mohammad Ali. On Day 4 of the ongoing Test, Abrar was seen rushing to the crease to avoid a time-out dismissal, leaving everyone in splits, including opposition all-rounder Shakib.

Abrar even lost one of his gloves on his way to the middle and had to go back to collect it before making it to the 22 yards.

Watch the clip here:

It is worth mentioning that Shakib Al Hasan famously timed out veteran Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Matthews during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Matthews became the first international cricketer in the history of the sport to be timed out.

'Timed out' is a type of dismissal when a batter exceeds the three-minute mark to take strike upon the dismissal or retirement of a batter (via MCC).

Bangladesh on the cusp of history against Pakistan

Their first-ever Test victory against Pakistan in the previous match eluded the Bangladesh team ahead of the ongoing match. However, they are now on the brink of creating history by handing a series defeat to the Men in Green away from home.

The Bangla Tigers thrashed Shan Masood and company by 10 wickets in the first Test to register their maiden red-ball victory over Pakistan. They are now one step away from making it two wins in as many games at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

They need 136 runs on the final day of the Test with 10 wickets in hand to whitewash the Men in Green. The hosts, on the other hand, need to bowl out Bangladesh to win the match and level the Test series.

