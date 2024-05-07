[Watch] Shakib Al Hasan loses his cool and tries to beat up fan attempting to take a selfie with him  

Bangladesh veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan lost his temper at an ardent fan who was trying to take a selfie with him on the boundary line. The player is not part of the Bangladesh squad that is currently playing a five-match home series at home against Zimbabwe. Instead, Shakib is involved in the Dhaka Premier League for the Sheikh Jamal club, plying his trade in the 50-over format in the T20 season.

In the video that has gone viral on the internet, Shakib was seen having a conversation with a couple of people just beyond the boundary rope. Midway through the chat, another individual mostly a fan or one of the groundsmen came into the background with his phone, requesting to take a selfie with the all-rounder.

Shakib Al Hasan caught sight of the person asking for a selfie and declined his request instantly. However, the fan was persistent with his approach, and it was not long before the cricketer lost his patience.

He immediately gestured for the person to go away and tried to snatch his phone as well. When that did not work, he grabbed the individual by his neck and threatened to slap and beat him up. The dejected fan returned to the stands with his phone in his hand.

The all-rounder recorded a duck in Sheikh Jamal club's recent 199-run defeat to the Prime Bank in the Dhaka Premier League. Before that, he had recorded a hundred in the narrow loss to the Gazi Group.

Shakib Al Hasan has lost his cool on several occasions on and off the field in the past

The former Bangladesh skipper is known for his hot-tempered nature and has been involved in countless altercations with players, officials, and fans alike.

During the elections in early 2024, Shakib Al Hasan slapped a fan after casting his vote. On that occasion, he was surrounded by a mob, and the player, clearly upset over something, turned around to slap one of the people in the crowd. Shakib had also vented his frustrations against an umpire's decision and had uprooted the stumps right in front of the official.

