[Watch] Shakib Al Hasan seals Bangladesh's historic series win over Pakistan with a boundary

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan scored the winning runs as the Tigers sealed a historic 2-0 series win over Pakistan. The visitors won the second Test in Rawalpindi by six wickets. The left-hander hit a boundary through the cover region off Abrar Ahmed to complete the historic win.

Bangladesh entered the last day at 42-0, needing 143 more runs to win. They lost their openers after a half-century stand but the middle-order batters Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto kept chipping with a 57-run partnership before the latter perished for 38 off 82 deliveries.

Haque departed for 34, but Shakib and Mushfiqur were in no mood to lose their wickets. The experienced pair took some calculated risks to take their side over the line.

Bangladesh secure their first-ever Test series clean sweep over Pakistan

Meanwhile, the 2-0 series win was the first time that the Tigers secured a clean sweep in red-ball cricket over Pakistan.

The visitors were in a dire position in the first Test of the series in Rawalpindi after Pakistan declared at 448/6 following centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel. But they fought back with quickfire knocks from the top order and Mushfiqur Rahim's commendable 190-run knock. After taking a 117-run lead, the visitors bowled out the opposition for 146 and chased the required 30 runs with 10 wickets to spare.

In the second Test, Pakistan had left Bangladesh reeling at 26-6 in the first innings after scoring 274. However, Litton Das notched up a dogged hundred and reduced the home side's lead to only 12.

Shan Masood and his men could manage only 172 in their second innings, setting their opposition 185 for victory, which the Tigers with six wickets to spare. A 2-0 victory will give them plenty of confidence to Shanto and his men ahead of the two-Test series against India, beginning on September 19.

